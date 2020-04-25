Ask the Expert: River Hospital offering virtual mental health visits

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Brad Frey, RPA-C at River Hospital, tells ABC50’s Alex Hazard about virtual mental health services they are offering during the coronavirus epidemic in this segment of Ask the Expert.
Patients can currently meet with their therapist or prescriber virtually. Brad said there is a lot of fear right now for people, including fear of the unknown. There is no clear end to when the the epidemic will be over and while people are at home, they can feel isolated.
Brad said sometimes the anxiety people feel can become overwhelming and get out of control. Anyone feeling that anxiety and needing someone to talk to can call them at 315-482-1277.
For more tips and advice from the experts at River Hospital, visit their Ask the Expert section.
