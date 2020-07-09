Ask the Expert: The Grimsley Agency supports their community during the pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonino Alteri, Risk Advisor at Grimsley Agency of NY, lets us know how the company is operating during the pandemic in this Ask the Expert segment.

The staff at Grimsley Agency has taken steps to transition their business online. They are now available over the phone or through various social media platforms such as Facebook and their website.

Tonino said that some insurance companies are giving back millions of dollars to insurers. The team at Grimsley Agency is here to help their clients with any questions they may have regarding these developments. The staff at Grimsley Agency is proud to be here for their community during these unprecedented times.

