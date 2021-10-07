Ask the Expert: Tips for choosing your next employer

Ashley Backus of Northern Credit Union has expert tips for choosing your next employer in this segment of Ask the Expert. Some things to consider during your job search include the following:

Do your personal values align with the organization?

Does the employer give back to the community?

Does the organization offer a positive work environment, opportunities for growth and competitive benefits so you can reach your goals?

Once you have found the organization that is the right fit for you, you should keep these tips in mind for financial wellness: