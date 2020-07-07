Ask the Expert: What can Northern Physical Therapy do for you?

(WWTI) – In this segment of Ask the Expert, Jeanine McLellan of Northern Physical Therapy discusses their goal to “help you become the best version of you.”

Northern Physical Therapy & Fitness is local and family owned and operated. Their purpose is to promote healthy living, build a stronger community and improve the overall quality of life for their clients.

In addition to treating typical orthopedic issues like back pain, knee and shoulder injuries and post-surgery rehabilitation the doctors at Northern Physical Therapy have multiple specialty areas including:

Nerve conduction

Diagnostic ultrasound

Functional capacity evaluation

Vestibular concussion rehabilitation

Northern Physical Therapy has three locations in the North Country including Evans Mills, Clayton and Ogdensburg. To learn more about their services, check out their Ask the Expert page.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.