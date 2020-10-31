Ask the Experts at Grimsley Insurance: What is the difference between direct and independent agents?

(WWTI) – Tonino Alteri of Grimsley Insurance Agency tells us about the difference between direct and independent insurance agents in this segment of Ask the Expert.

Tonino explains that agents who represent only one insurance company are direct, or captive, agents.

Independent insurance agents are not limited to just one company. They have a multitude of companies and products, giving them the ability to offer customers a wider selection of coverage options and the best price.

