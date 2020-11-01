Ask the Experts at Northern Physical Therapy about treating your back pain

(WWTI)- Is back pain interfering with your life? Do you have difficulty doing your regular activities because of it?

In this segment of Ask the Expert, Jeanine McLellan of Northern Physical Therapy explains how they can help you move better without pain.

The experts at Northern Physical Therapy not only treat back pain, but work to identify the cause of it.

Learn more from the professionals at Northern Physical Therapy on their Ask the Experts page.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.