Blue Heron Realty: Stick with honesty and focus on a home’s best features

Have you ever been impressed by photos in a real estate ad, only to be disappointed by what the home looks like in person? Have you seen a home advertised with four bedrooms to find that it only has three, plus a den?

Buyers feel duped when a home is portrayed in a dishonest or unrealistic way. When sellers photoshop the color of walls and use a wide-angle camera lens to make a galley-style kitchen appear larger, it leaves buyers disappointed.

Jennifer Stevenson of Blue Heron Realty recommends focusing on the good features your home has to offer. Stevenson stressed the importance of avoiding the distortion of images to portray a property unrealistically.

