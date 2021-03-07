Ask the Expert: Home inspection tips for buyers and sellers from the experts at Blue Heron Realty

(WWTI) – Home inspections are important to both buyers and sellers and are conducted by licensed home inspectors in the state of New York.

Jennifer Stevenson of Blue Heron Realty explained that brokers are able to provide a list of inspectors to choose from.

Home inspections can take anywhere from one to three hours or longer. Inspectors review all major areas of the home, including the heating system, wiring, roof and more.

Once complete, the inspector provides a written copy of the inspection, along with maintenance tips and information regarding any items needing immediate attention.