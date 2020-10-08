Dr. Wallace of River Hospital says this year’s flu shot may be the most important one you’ll ever receive

(WWTI) – Dr. David Wallace of River Family Health Center said the flu shot has been around for nearly 80 years and reduces the risk of serious illness by up to 50%.

Dr. Wallace said that even during the current COVID-19 pandemic the flu will still be present this year, possibly making this year’s flu vaccine the most important one you will ever receive.

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the flu shot. Dr. Wallace said the flu vaccine will not give you the flu. Some people do experience side effects, but they are mild.

Dr. Wallace suggests contacting your local health care provider, clinic or pharmacy for information about how to get your flu shot this year.

River Hospital is beginning the flu vaccinations soon for enrolled patients. Learn more from the experts at River Hospital on their Ask the Experts page of InformNNY.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.