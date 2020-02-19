Erika Plumpton of Northern Credit Union explains how to use credit card wisely for your financial future

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Erika Plumpton of Northern Credit Union says choosing a credit card that fits your needs is essential when applying for a new card.

Erika explains that secured cards can help you build your credit, rewards cards offer cash back on purchases and cards with a low APR help you pay debt at a lower cost.

She added that opting for a credit card with no annual fee is best and it’s helpful to take advantage of zero balance transfer promotions, as long as your APR is low after the promotion ends.

Paying your bill in full is important, Erika explains. She added that maxing out your credit cards in an effort to build credit is not a good practice. Creating a debt pay off plan and sticking to it is an important part of using your credit card responsibly.

