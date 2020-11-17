Experts at STAR Center work to treat symptoms, improve quality of life for patients

(WWTI) – Nancy Barnum, MSN, FNP-BC, discusses what STAR Center can do for people facing chronic illness in this segment of Ask the Expert.

STAR Center is an outpatient clinic available to individuals facing chronic illness or medical treatment. Barnum said that just because someone has a chronic illness, it doesn’t mean they have to feel chronically ill.

As a patient’s provider treats their disease, the staff at STAR Center will work as partners to provide symptom treatment and recommendations that will make them feel better.

The goal is to improve quality of life for the patient.

Learn more in the video above and on the Ask the Experts feature for STAR Center.

