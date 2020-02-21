Tonino Alteri of Grimsley Agency introduces us to the business: Ask the Expert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonino Alteri, Risk Advisor at Grimsley Agency of NY, introduces the business to us in this Ask the Expert segment. Tonino is happy to be serving clients in the North Country as a local, independent insurance agency.

The staff at Grimsley Agency prides themselves on being able to offer great prices. The company provides auto, homeowners, commercial, workers’ compensation, life insurance and all-terrain vehicle insurance.

Tonino said that he is proud to call Watertown home. Being born and raised in the North Country, he feels as though it has helped him establish strong connections that allow him to provide excellent customer service today.

To learn more about Grimsley Agency of NY, visit their Ask the Experts page on InformNNY.com.

