Having trouble with back pain? This is what the experts at Northern Physical Therapy advise for treating it

Jeanine McLellan, Physcial Therapist and CEO of Northern Physical Therapy & Fitness discusses the causes of back pain and proper treatments in this segment of Ask the Expert.

McLellan said most people experience back pain as a result of repeated heavy lifting or a sudden awkward movement that can strain back muscles and spinal ligaments.

People may also experience back pain from prolonged sitting positions that result in weakness and changes in spinal alignment.

There are a lot of options available to treat back pain, but McLellan said many only address the symptoms and don’t target the actual cause.

The experts at Northern Physical Therapy focus on identifying the cause of back pain and whether muscle weakness or tightness, poor movement patterns or compromised spinal alignment are contributing to the pain.

They work closely with doctors to develop a plan to get their clients back to living fast.

To learn more about Northern Physical Therapy & Fitness, visit their Ask the Expert feature on InformNNY.com.

