North Country insurance agency ‘honored and humbled’ after receiving awards

(WWTI) – Grimsley Agency, a North Country insurance company, is the proud recipient of the “2020 Best Places to Work” award from CNY Business Journal and “2020 Reader’s Choice Best Insurance Agency” award by the Oneida Daily Dispatch.

Tonino Alteri and the staff at Grimsley Agency are thanking their clients for their loyalty and support in making this happen. He said they are “honored and humbled” by the recognition.

The insurance agency works with over 50 companies to provide the best quotes to their clients.

