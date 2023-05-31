Financial professionals Madison Sebella and Amanda Murphy of Northern Credit Union share guidance for preventing fraud in this segment of Ask the Expert.

Some of their expert tips include the following:

don’t give out your personal or account information to unknown people;

add an additional layer of protection by adding a code word or phrase that will be used before any account information is discussed;

never allow remote access to your electronics by an unverified person;

add your debit or credit car to digital wallets for secure shopping; and

monitor your account for fraudulent activity by utilizing digital banking.

The experts advise anyone who suspects fraudulent activity on their account to contact their financial institution immediately to help secure the account and keep financial information safe.