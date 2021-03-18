Northern Physical Therapy awarded 2021 Practice of the Year Award

(WWTI) – Northern Physical Therapy has been awarded the 2021 Practice of the Year Award.

Jeanine McLellan of Northern Physical Therapy said the recognition proves their commitment to helping patients identify the true cause of their problems and provide them with the most advanced therapeutic solutions possible.

McLellan said that winning the award is exciting, but their biggest thrill happens every day while helping patients get back into life. Northern Physical Therapy has helped thousands of people over the past 25 years to improve, maintain, or restore their health without medications, injections, or surgery.