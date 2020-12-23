Northern Physical Therapy is helping people get a fresh start on their health in the new year

Jeanine McLellan of Northern Physical Therapy said their professionals are looking forward to helping people get a fresh start on their health in the coming year.

“Most of us put off taking care of ourselves because we get caught up in our busy lives and we hope that our problem will get better on its own,” McLellan said.

The doctors at Northern Physical Therapy have a wide variety of specialized certifications in addition to their extensive training in general orthopedic rehab.

The fitness centers are open to the public and all patients have full access to the facilities.

