Northern Physical Therapy offering guided exercise programs, telehealth visits during pandemic

Jeanine McLellan, PT and CEO at Northern Physical Therapy & Fitness is posing a question to everyone in the North Country as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in our region: “What are you doing to decrease your risk?”

McLellan said that individuals with health concerns, such as diabetes and hypertension, have an increased risk of getting COVID-19. Insurance carriers understands the risk are covering guided exercise programs at Northern Physical Therapy.

If health issues prevent you from leaving your home, Northern Physical Therapy can come to you as an established telehealth provider.

Learn more from the professionals at Northern Physical Therapy on their Ask the Expert feature.

