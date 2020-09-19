Proper COVID-19 cleaning procedures from the experts at ServPro

(WWTI) – In this segment of Ask the Expert, Mark Zegarelli of ServPro discusses proper procedures for COVID-19 cleanup.

Mark said the first step is to clean any surfaces prior to disinfecting them because the soils on surfaces need to be removed in order for disinfectants to work.

The second step is to use an EPA approved disinfectant. The label of the product will specify the amount of time the surface needs to stay wet to be effective.

Disinfectant foggers are used by the experts at ServPro as the last step in their cleaning process, but the first two steps are necessary to be truly effective.

