The experts at MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery offer specialty medical grade treatments and more

Dr. Kiri Brandy, Medical Director and Owner of the MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery, discusses her role at MediSpa and the services they offer in this segment of Ask the Expert.

Dr. Brandy performs many of the medical grade advanced treatments, supervises the aestheticians for some of the initial consultations and offers guidance on some of the advanced decision making processes.

Some of the treatments at MediSpa include:

  • Facials, including medical grade treatments
  • Massages
  • Microneedling
  • PDO thread lifts
  • Laser treatments
  • BOTOX and other injectables
  • Platelet-rich plasma treatments

Learn more about MediSpa in the video above and on their Ask the Experts feature here.

