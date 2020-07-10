The experts at Northern Credit Union share top tips for how to be proactive with your tax return

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Flora Kampnich, Credit Solutions Professional at Northern Credit Union, has expert advice for how to be proactive with your tax return.

Here are Northern Credit Union’s top tips for how you should use your tax return:

Pay down your credit card or other high interest debt.

Use it to start or give a boost to your retirement savings.

Create an emergency fund.

Use the extra money to give back to your community.

If you make a purchase, put the same amount you spend into a savings account as a match.

