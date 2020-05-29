The experts at Northern Credit Union share top tips for living your best financial life

(WWTI) – Jessica Klepacz, Credit Solutions Supervisor at Northern Credit Union, has expert advice for obtaining and maintaining financial wellness.

Here are Northern Credit Union’s top tips for living your best financial life:

Don’t waste time or money, consolidate your debt.

Use your return to save for the future or pay down debt.

Get ahead by paying a little extra toward your loans each month.

Check out financial wellness resources on Northern Credit Union’s website .

. Make an investment in yourself by learning a new skill.

