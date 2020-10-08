The experts at Northern Physical Therapy celebrate National Physical Therapy Month

Ask the Expert
Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) – Northern Physical Therapy is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering clients the opportunity to find out how they can move better with less pain.

Doctor referrals are no longer needed to take care of pain and injuries at Northern Physical Therapy.

Learn more above in this segment of Ask the Expert and find out more online here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story