Trying to save money? You need these tips from the experts at Northern Credit Union

Saving money can be a challenge, but with some help and planning setting aside money can become a habit that you don’t have to think about.

Here are Northern Credit Union’s top tips to grow your savings:

  • Choose an account that earns the most interest possible.
  • Review your loans and credit cards regularly to ensure you’re getting the lowest interest rates.
  • Take advantage of apps that simplify and maximize your savings through automatic transfers.
  • Establish savings accounts earmarked for specific things like retirement or vacations.

