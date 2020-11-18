Trying to save money? You need these tips from the experts at Northern Credit Union

Saving money can be a challenge, but with some help and planning setting aside money can become a habit that you don’t have to think about.
Here are Northern Credit Union’s top tips to grow your savings:
- Choose an account that earns the most interest possible.
- Review your loans and credit cards regularly to ensure you’re getting the lowest interest rates.
- Take advantage of apps that simplify and maximize your savings through automatic transfers.
- Establish savings accounts earmarked for specific things like retirement or vacations.
Learn more from the experts at Northern Credit Union here.
