Trying to save money? You need these tips from the experts at Northern Credit Union

Saving money can be a challenge, but with some help and planning setting aside money can become a habit that you don’t have to think about.

Here are Northern Credit Union’s top tips to grow your savings:

Choose an account that earns the most interest possible.

Review your loans and credit cards regularly to ensure you’re getting the lowest interest rates.

Take advantage of apps that simplify and maximize your savings through automatic transfers.

Establish savings accounts earmarked for specific things like retirement or vacations.

Learn more from the experts at Northern Credit Union here.

