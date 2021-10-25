Vivace: MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery using new tool to help minimize fine lines and wrinkles

Dr. Kiri Brandy and the team at MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery have a new tool to help address fine lines and wrinkles.

The Vivace® Microneedle RF device is a minimally invasive approach that combines microneedling and radiofrequency energy with a specialized treatment serum and cooling mask.

The tool is used to alleviate wrinkles, tighten skin, minimize pore size, and improve skin tone and texture. Learn more about Vivace in the segment above and see more from the professionals at MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery on their Ask the Expert feature of InformNNY.