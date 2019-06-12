Blue Heron Realty
Our team of dedicated real estate professionals are pleased to help residents of the St. Lawrence County area buy and sell real estate. Whether you want to sell your property or are searching to purchase, we can help. With over 40 years of experience in our market, the Blue Heron Realty Team are experts in helping you no matter where you are in the process. Blue Heron Realty was founded in 1999 by Licensed Real Estate Broker / Owner Jennifer Stevenson. Our mission is to provide our customers and clients with the results they desire with the utmost of integrity and knowledge!
Meet our Team
|
Jennifer Stevenson
Licensed R.E Broker
315-394-3223
|
Suzanne Brashaw
R.E Salesperson
sue@blueherononline.com
|
Dale Coats
Lic. R.E Salesperson
dale@blueherononline.com
|
Kathleen McSorley
Lic. R.E Salesperson
kathy@blueherononline.com
|
Pamela Winter
R.E Salesperson
pam@blueherononline.com
|
|
Job Edwards
R.E Salesperson
job@blueherononline.com
Contact Blue Heron Realty
Send us your questions and comments