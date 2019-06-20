BSG was founded in 1994 by Paul J DiFabion Jr. and Richard Charlebois. ln 1999, BSG acquired Employee Benefit Administrators, LLC, a Third Party Administration business.

Benefit Services Group, Inc. combines years of experience with leading-edge products to provide exceptional service and value to our customers. BSG is currently staffed with account executives having over 100 years worth of employee benefit design and implementation experience. Our account executive assistants and account executives serve over 750 customers and over 20,000 employees and covered dependents for group medical, dental, life insurance, disability insurance and 401K plans. Our clients range in size from sole proprietors to very large groups, and from associations, towns, villages, counties, and unions, to corporations with divisions nationwide. We are committed to utilizing our collective talent to support your insurance and HR goals.

Benefit Services Group will assist in plan design and documentation, implementation, cost containment measures, securing self-funded plans, management reporting, claims administration, benefits analysis and compliance. Through our BSG Client Portal we will provide valuable assistance to your HR Department by putting rules, regulations, forms, and other management tools at their fingertips 24/7.

Our service model emphasizes retention. We employ a live telephone attendant; we do not have an automated answering system. Any employer or employee will be able to talk to a broker or Customer Service Representative on every call. We have personal phones, text, e-mail, and voicemail for every person in our office.