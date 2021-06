There is quite a bit of history in our quaint little dental office here in Carthage, NY. This North Country dental office has been in operation for nearly 60 years.

Founded by Dr. John S. Trowbridge, here is where he practiced for 53 years of his career. At retirement, Dr. Trowbridge passed the torch to two North Country dentists, Dr. Scott and Robert LaClair, where they practiced together until 2012, when Dr. Rob became sole practitioner of LaClair Family Dental.