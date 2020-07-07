At Northern Physical Therapy & Fitness, we offer comprehensive care for a wide range of diagnoses, injuries, and conditions. Our physical therapy services are designed to quickly reduce your pain and restore your normal function. We provide specialized care and treatments for:

Back and Neck

Shoulder

Hip and Knee

Foot and Ankle

Hand, Wrist and Elbow

Balance Disorders

Post-Surgical Rehab

Worker’s Injuries

Sports Injuries

TMJ

Neurological conditions

Aquatic Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Lymphedema

Parkinson’s Disease

Physical Therapy Treatments

Manual Therapy

Manual therapy involves specialized hands-on techniques that target areas of your body that are limited in motion and works to improve your movement and reduce your pain. Manual therapy is especially beneficial if you are experiencing spine problems, joint injuries, or other health conditions

Our expert physical therapists have years of specialized training to provide gentle, specific, hands-on therapies to address muscle and joint injuries. This includes massage (soft tissue mobilization), joint mobilization, and neuromuscular techniques to help you feel better.

Therapeutic Exercise

Part of the recovery process requires strengthening the weakened muscles of your injured or painful areas. This provides better support to the joints and prevents pain from recurring. Our experts have years of training in the use of gentle therapeutic exercises.

We show you how to do easy exercises in the correct way to improve your range of motion, strength, flexibility, coordination, and stamina. In addition, we also teach you how to perform these exercises at home, so you can maintain your results.

Modalities

Modalities are different applications of the following items to reduce swelling, pain, and help the healing process.