It is the mission of River Hospital to provide compassionate, cost effective and accessible primary health care to the year round and seasonal residents, and visitors of the River Communities. The hospital prides itself on high quality outpatient, inpatient and specialty services to meet individual and community needs through partnerships with our patients and communities we serve.

