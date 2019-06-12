The Clipper Inn has been in the Simpson family for over 35 years. The restaurant, located in Clayton – Thousand Islands N.Y., has an airy, comfortable, and slightly nautical Interior.

The menu is large and varied, with an accent on fresh seafood. There are Mediterranean, Asian, and some vegetarian influences. The emphasis is on high quality and consistency here.

Chef-owner Michael Simpson has made several trips to Europe and taken classes at both the Hyde Park and Napa Valley campus of the Culinary Institute of America.

Sit back and relax, the well-versed staff at the Clipper will make your dining experience a pleasure