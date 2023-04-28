Alfa Romeo’s Giulia enters the 2024 model year with a raft of changes, including the addition of limited-edition Competizione and Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario models.

The update is the second for the Giulia, which arrived for 2017 and was given its first update for 2020. The latest update should help keep the handsome sedan looking and feeling fresh until the arrival of an electric successor in the years ahead. Many of the same changes also appear on the Stelvio crossover for 2024.

The biggest change is to the exterior styling, which adopts new headlights, a revised front fascia, and smoked lenses for the taillights. The headlights now sport three elements for the daytime running lights, a design shared with the new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale compact crossover.

Another key change is in the cabin, where the driver is greeted by a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (previously 7.0 inches). The infotainment system’s touchscreen remains unchanged, but the system adds a new Alfa Connect Services feature. This provides new functionalities, such as over-the-air updates and remote control of certain vehicle functions via a smartphone or similar device.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo has also streamlined features into the three regular grades, Sprint, Ti, and Veloce, and the new limited-edition Competizione option. The Competizione is based on the Veloce and comes equipped with many of the Giulia’s available features as standard, including 21-inch alloys, red brake calipers, a Harman/Kardon audio system, accent stitching, and a leather-lined dash. Alfa Romeo’s active suspension system is also included.

At the top of the range remains the Quadrifoglio grade, which adds a limited-edition 100th Anniversario model celebrating the centennial of the Quadrifoglio performance brand. Just 100 of these will be built for worldwide sale.

No change has been made to the powertrains. The 2024 Giulia is offered with either a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or a 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6. The latter is reserved for the fiery Quadrifoglio. An 8-speed automatic is standard across the range. Rear-wheel drive is also standard across the range, though the Sprint, Ti, Veloce, and Competizione grades can be ordered with all-wheel drive.

Sales start later this year. Full pricing hasn’t been announced, but Alfa Romeo has confirmed the Competizione will start at $53,115, including a $1,595 destination charge.

