The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat finally bows out after the 2024 model year, with the Ram 1500 TRX confirmed as the last recipient.

To mark the end of the engine’s run, Ram on Wednesday revealed the 2024 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition.

Priced from $119,620, including a $1,995 destination charge, the special-edition truck will be limtied to 4,000 units worldwide, though Ram will continue to offer a regular 1500 TRX with the Hellcat for 2024 until production of the engine finally ceases at the end of this year.

The trucks will be available starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition offers buyers the choice of three additional—and exclusive—colors: Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunrise. Other special touches include Satin Titanium bead-lock capable wheels and custom badging.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition

Inside, the extras include accent stitching, carbon-fiber accents, and a uniquly numbered build plaque. Some of the 1500 TRX’s available features like a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, and various electronic driver-assist features are also included as standard.

The 1500 TRX was first introduced for 2021 but its Hellcat engine made its debut in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The engine initially arrived with 707 hp, though the output has slowly been increased over the years, culminating with the 1,025 hp (on E85 fuel) of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

In the 1500 TRX, the engine gets a 702-hp rating, and is paired with a four-wheel-drive system. The combination is good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds (at 108 mph), and a top speed of 118 mph.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said the TRX story isn’t over yet, though he didn’t elaborate on what’s to come. It’s possible Ram uses Stellantis’ new Hurricane 3.0-liter turbo-6 in a future 1500 TRX, perhaps in a hybrid configuration, though there’s also the possibility of a fully electric powertrain.

Over at Dodge, an EV is confirmed to pick up the performance mantel. It arrives next year and has been previewed with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept. And although the Hellcat is on its way out, Stellantis hasn’t announced the end of all V-8s just yet. The naturally aspirated 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V-8s will still be offered in some models.

