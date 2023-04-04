Genesis is known to be developing a coupe-like version of its GV80 mid-size SUV, and late on Tuesday the automaker previewed just such a design with the GV80 Coupe concept.

Unveiled at the Genesis House brand center in New York City, the concept looks like it’s ready to go into production and thus is likely a good representation of the production GV80 Coupe that we should see in showrooms in the next 12-18 months.

Genesis’ design team, led by Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis’ Hyundai Motor Group parent, hasn’t simply taken a GV80 and added a coupe roof. Instead, there are multiple details beyond the roof that help to distinguish the GV80 Coupe concept from the regular GV80.

These include the more muscular fenders, as well as the more pronounced ducktail spoiler, carbon-fiber roof, and dual light bars spanning the width of the rear for the taillights. Genesis said the design was inspired by the X Speedium Coupe concept unveiled in New York a year ago, and highlights the more performance-oriented traits of the brand’s Athletic Elegance design language.

Genesis GV80 Coupe concept

The concept’s underpinnings are shared with the regular GV80. Genesis didn’t mention any powertrain specs, but the GV80 is currently offered with either a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 300 hp or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 375 hp. It’s possible only the V-6 will be offered in any GV80 Coupe, given the performance angle.

The design of the dash is the same that you find in the GV80, but a grippy sports steering wheel with a three-spoke design has been added, and the standard seats have been replaced by four individual bucket seats with carbon-fiber shells. A strut brace in the rear helps improve structural stiffness of the body, Genesis said.

The bright orange color used throughout is also special for Genesis. According to the automaker, the color, dubbed Magma, symbolizes the “self-confident and passionate attitude” of its home market of South Korea.

