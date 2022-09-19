A modern incarnation of historic French brand Delage made waves in 2020 with the reveal of the D12, a hypercar resembling a Formula-style race car and packing a V-12 hybrid powertrain.

While the D12 was originally shown as a coupe with a jet fighter-style canopy that flips open to provide access to the two tandem seats of the cabin, the reborn Delage has now announced two open-top options for the car: Speedster and F1.

The Speedster option sees the canopy roof removed, with only a raked windshield remaining to protect occupants from the elements. The F1 option goes with an even smaller wind deflector and a halo-style safety system inspired by Formula 1 race cars. With the F1 cockpit option, a helmet is required.

Delage D12 Speedster

Each option costs $190,000, and buyers will be able to order both for $260,000, enabling them to switch between the two. The starting price for the D12 is $2.2 million.

Delage plans to build only 30 examples of the D12 for worldwide sale and has earmarked just 10 for the U.S. Cars coming to our shores will require the owner to register them under the Show or Display rule for import. We’re told a handful of examples were reserved following a recent showing of the D12 at West Hollywood dealership Specialty Car Collection.

The D12’s powertrain consists of a 7.6-liter V-12 paired to a single electric motor for a combined output of 1,100 hp. With a dry weight of only 3,086 lb, the D12 should reach 60 mph from rest in only 2.4 seconds, Delage estimates. The company has also hinted at a lighter Club version with a dry weight expected to come in at only 2,888 lb.

Laurent Tapie

Founded in 1905 by a French engineer, Delage was one of the world’s most luxurious automotive brands during its heyday in the early 1900s. Delages also won on the racetrack, including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Indianapolis 500. Despite the early success, the company struggled after World War II and in 1953 finally went under and the rights to the name passed to a non-profit organization made up of fans of the brand.

The modern Delage is headed by Laurent Tapie, who is using the name under license. He started work on the D12 before he had a brand, as his goal was simply to build an extreme car for enthusiasts, rather than resurrect a historic French brand. He first showed the D12 in 2020.

The D12 is slated to be delivered to its first customers by the end of 2023. Following the 30-car run, Delage plans a follow-up model that is expected to be more of a grand tourer.

