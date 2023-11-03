The 2020-2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid three-row SUVs have been recalled for a front bumper that can detach from a minor impact. The bumper and related parts could fall into a roadway and increase the risk of a crash for other road users, Toyota announced last week.

The recall does not include the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

Nearly 751,000 newer Highlanders and Highlander Hybrids are covered by the recall, but it’s specific to the sporty XSE trim. Those models have a front lower bumper assembly made with resin. A minor impact could cause the bumper’s mounting tabs to detach, and lead to the bumper cover, the engine under cover, and the fender liners to come loose and spill into the road.

Owners will be notified by mail of the recall fix as early as Christmas. Toyota dealers will inspect the upper and lower front bumper mounting tabs and install retention hardware. If there has been damage, the dealer will replace the bumpers and install the hardware at no cost to owners. For more info, call Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or visit Toyota’s dedicated recall page.

