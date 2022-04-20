Sponsored Content



During the pandemic, Americans have preferred driving over flying, and what better way to hit the road than in a new luxury SUV? Our auto expert Mike Caudill has the whole story.

Many people nowadays are choosing road trips before climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it. Also known as commercial airplanes. I took the family out on a road trip, and we had the luxury of testing this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

The rightful king of the SUVs returns to reclaim his kingdom.

Let’s start with the inside. This car was built for comfort and to spend time in. Which we did to the fullest. Is one of America’s newest road trip vehicles. This is all about luxury. My family and I just spent a week taking this car through the paces, through the teenage gauntlet.

These things we loved the most. Wagoneer is the upscale luxury brand for jeeps, the Wagoneer has a few different trim levels, the Grand Wagoneer being the highest and of course most luxurious. As soon as you step in, Jeep needs you to acknowledge its capabilities of luxury and tech. Things that are going to allow it to compete with the other big names of SUV luxury like the Cadillac Escalade.

This car has three rows of leather seats, has a wood grain interior, and an incredible Mcintosh stereo system that keeps the in-car concerts going! How many cars can you say, treat you as well as this?

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer comes equipped with heated seats but also seat massagers. No upselling here!

The kids in the second row had plenty of room to stretch and set up whatever gear they wanted. I am six foot three, and I had plenty of room in the middle row. So much, that I could recline without interfering with the 3rd-row passengers.

The center console has climate control and plenty of charging stations for the abundance of electronics our family produces. I wouldn’t worry about screen space as it has the equivalent of a 75-inch tv throughout the car. The base model is about $70,000, ours today was closer to $101,000.