Balanced Nutrition

Balanced Nutrition offers healthy meal replacement shakes, energizing sugar free teas and protein bites.

Come visit us and get a taste of what’s good AND healthy!

Monday-Friday: 7am – 3:30pm
Saturday: 8am – 1pm

Reviews:

“Excellent service and super yummy energy teas that get me through my day!! Not to add, they are so aesthetically pleasing! 😍 This place will definitely be part of my daily routine.” -Olivia T.

“Amazing protein shake and excellent customer service! I can’t wait to go back and try different flavors😊” – Jennifer L.

“The smoothie are great,the staff is wonderful!! I’d recommend Balanced Nutrition to everyone.” – Aaron C.

“My son and I have been two days in a row. The shakes and teas are so good and the customer service is amazing!” -Stacy S.

“Delicious shakes and friendly service! Highly recommend!” – Samantha V.

315-405-8573

