Located in Sackets Habor, The Battlefield Eatery offers breakfast, subs, salads, wraps, pizza, bagels, a full coffee bar and more.

Reviews

“We stopped in for coffee and dessert and we were welcomed with big smiles and friendliness. Coffee was great ..cookie was wonderful. Can’t wait to go back and see the friendly staff and try some of their lovely menu options!” -Marilyn

“Just had the most delicious chicken Buffalo wrap!! Great service, menu, food and atmosphere!! Can’t wait to go back!” – Bonnie

“This is my third time eating here and it continues to impress. Great environment with delicious food! A great asset to the area! Today I had the Buffalo Chicken pizza and didn’t even leave a crumb on the plate. Very good!” -Sarah

“Had a really great lunch today. The place looks amazing. The staff was very friendly. What a perfect addition to Sackets !!!!! Can’t wait to go back and try the pizza. Everything that came out of the kitchen looked delicious !!!” – Deana