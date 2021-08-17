Bullets fly in from Mexico, Border Patrol agents targeted once again

According to Border Patrol, within a week, agents have been shot at during two separate incidents in Otay Mesa area between San Diego and Tijuana. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — For the second time in a week, agents working just north of the Tijuana-San Diego border barrier found themselves ducking for cover as someone from Mexico fired shots at them according to the Border Patrol.

The first incident happened Aug. 9 east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The latest episode took place Monday morning not far from where the first one happened.

There have been other reports of shots fired at agents in recent weeks including two in El Paso, Texas, this month.

“Could be intimidation or actually trying to engage agents,” said Border Patrol Agent Juan Torres, adding that last week’s incident took place after agents had arrested a group of migrants.

“As they were walking the migrants back to their vehicle, they heard gunshots aimed at their direction, the agents immediately told migrants to take cover, agents took cover themselves,” Torres said.

Per an agreement with Mexico, police south of the border were notified, but a subsequent investigation did not yield any arrests or concrete leads according to Torres.

“They responded to the area where the shots were heard from, witnesses in the area said they saw several people leave in a truck and a motorcycle,” Torres said.

Torres says this underscores how dangerous an agent’s job can be.

“There’s areas where you might find yourself patrolling by yourself, some of these areas are in the dark at night walking through arduous terrain, in certain areas there’s no accessible roads and back up can be 15 to 30 minutes if something goes wrong,” he said.

The latest incident occurred 3 a.m. Monday.

“Agents were inspecting a part of the fence when they heard shots,” Torres said.