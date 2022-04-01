EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Department of Homeland Security on May 23 will no longer expel migrants on public health grounds.

In a statement Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the policy implemented in March 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent cross-border spread of COVID-19 is coming to an end on that date.

“Once the Title 42 Order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border pursuant to Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use to place individuals in removal proceedings,” Mayorkas said. “Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.”

Mayorkas said the administration has “put in place a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants encountered at our border.” That includes increasing capacity to process new arrivals, evaluate asylum requests and remove those who do not qualify for protection.

“We will increase personnel and resources as needed and have already redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the border. We are referring smugglers and certain border crossers for criminal prosecution,” he said.

Title 42 remains in place over the next eight weeks or so, and during that time DHS will apply COVID-19 protocols and ramp up vaccination programs.

Mayorkas said the administration will continue addressing the root causes of migration flows to the United States, which he said have been increasing since at least over a decade ago.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to pursuing every avenue within our authority to secure our borders, enforce our laws and stay true to our values,” Mayorkas said. “Yet a long-term solution can only come from comprehensive legislation that brings lasting reform to a fundamentally broken system.”