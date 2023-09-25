EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Las Cruces man is pleading guilty to a federal charge of making threats through interstate communications.

The plea agreement brought before U.S. Magistrate Judge Damian L. Martinez of U.S. District Court in New Mexico on Thursday has to do with a telephone call Michel David Fox admits making last May to the Houston office of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the call, Fox allegedly stated he was “going to put a bullet” in the face of the unidentified congresswoman.

“Hey, you’re a man. It’s official. You’re literally a tranny and a pedophile and I’m going to put a bullet in your (expletive deleted) face. You (expletive). You understand me, you (expletive),” an excerpt of the call quoted in federal court documents states.

Law enforcement officers allegedly traced the May 18 call to a cell phone in Las Cruces, New Mexico. FBI agents knocked on Fox’s door on May 26 and questioned him. Fox admitted to making the call but said he did not fully remember the details; when the agents played the recording for him, he said “No, I did that,” according to court documents.

Eventually, Fox allegedly acknowledged making the threat and stated he was a member of the Q movement but explained that he did not own any guns to make good on the threat, court documents show.

Fox went on to tell the agents he and others want to save the world from transgender individuals who are “running governments, kingdoms and corporations.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Q or QAnon movement refers to sympathizers of a conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by a “Deep State” of Satan worshipers, pedophiles and others, and that former President Donald Trump is the only person who can defeat them.

Court documents do not identify the congresswoman who was the target of the threat, only referring to her as V1 or Victim One. At least three female members of Congress have an office in Houston and are all Democrats: U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Fletcher.

Fox said he had run the victim’s skull features through a forensic analysis and concluded she was born a man; he went on to discuss several conspiracy theories with the agents before saying he was rescinding his threat against the congresswoman and apologized.

The charge of interstate threatening communications carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.