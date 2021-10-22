‘The Frog’ charged with kidnapping, murder of Juarez merchant

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police have arrested a member of La Linea drug cartel on charges that he kidnapped a Juarez merchant and killed him – even though his family paid a ransom.

Chihuahua state police officers and local authorities detained Raul Ivan M.M., a.k.a. “La Rana,” or “The Frog,” Thursday in the town of San Francisco in the state of Guanajuato. The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said it has been looking for the suspect since last year. Mexican authorities don’t release the full names of suspects until they are convicted.

In March 2020, the suspect and accomplices allegedly kidnapped a Juarez merchant and held him in a safe house utilized by La Linea, a transnational criminal organization that controls several other gangs in North-Central Mexico.

The gang members kept the merchant captive for four days until they got the unspecified amount of money they were demanding of relatives; the men shot the merchant dead after getting their money and dumped the body in a sewage canal in the Alta Vista neighborhood of Juarez, near the Rio Grande, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said.

When police detained “The Frog” this week, they found he was carrying a fake driver’s license from the state of New Mexico identifying him as Joshua David, the AG’s Office said. The suspect was to be flown to Juarez to face the charges.