Tijuana boy, 9, dies after attempting ‘blackout challenge’ on TikTok

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A 9-year-old boy died in Tijuana last week after attempting the so-called “blackout challenge” that has made the rounds on the social media app TikTok. This according to neighbors and Tijuana police.

The videos that are posted encourage people to choke themselves until they pass out.

The boy has been identified as Matias who lived in Colonia Hacienda Las Delicias on the south side of Tijuana.

Neighbors found him hanging from a tree.

Neighbors found Matias hanging from this tree. Police say the boy had a garden hose wrapped around his neck when they arrived at scene. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she tried to help the boy.

“When I got there he was already on the ground, I gave him first aid and could barely feel a heartbeat,” she said. “When police and paramedics got there he was unresponsive.”

According to police, they found the boy with a garden hose wrapped around his neck.

One child, a friend of the young victim, told police that Matias was trying the blackout challenge they had seen on their phone.

Matias had been left unattended by his mother, who was at work.

Several other children have died while doing the same thing as Matias in recent months.

Young kids in Colorado, Oklahoma and as far away as Italy have also died.

TikTok has said “it does not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies dangerous behavior that might lead to injury and that its teams work diligently to identify and remove content that violates its policy.”

It is asking people who come across someone trying the blackout challenge to report the video right away.

According to its site, people can tap on the arrow on the right side of the screen while on the video before clicking on the flag that says “report” and select “suicide, self-harm and dangerous acts.”