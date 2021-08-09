Bradley’s Military Surplus is located outside Fort Drum in Evans Mills, NY and offers one of the largest collections of genuine issue military surplus in the northeast.

We also provide custom name tapes, uniform services, army patches, ribbons, and medals. Our product selection and services are not just for members of the armed forces.

Browse our website or stop by our store for outdoor gear and equipment, boots, survival gear, custom apparel, and gifts.

Bradley’s stands behind its products and services by offering a 30-day 100% satisfaction guarantee on any product or service we offer.

Reviews:

“Great Staff, Huge Selection and Lots of Services. Unexectedly wonderful store for gift shopping!” – Michael S.

“I ordered a shirt, trousers and a jacket that I needed ASAP, I was extremely nervous that I wouldn’t get them before I left town, I called the day before the expected delivery day and spoke with a very nice lady who talked me off the ledge, she assured me they would be there in time and if they weren’t she would issue me a refund, as promised they arrived and I’m satisfied with the condition but I’m extremely impressed the customer service. Bradley’s has definitely earned my business & respect. I would give six stars if I could!” – Dan H.

“This store is more than just a store. The staff here is warm and friendly. They go out of their way to help you here making you feel like family! percent hands down my favorite place to have my shopping needs met, dry cleaning and tailoring are spot on! Love this place!” – Teah G.

“If your in need of any award or plaque this is definitely the place to go if you’re in the fort drum/Watertown area. Brian is a pro at putting these together with care in a timely manner. Go see him!!” – Raphael K.