Buy Local: A 30 second shopping trip at Lake Ontario Gift Shop

(WWTI) – Shopping local is a great way to help the local economy and neighbors who own businesses in our communities.

The Lake Ontario Gift Shop is urging North Country shoppers to Buy Local this holiday season. The gift shop offers “All things nautical and home in one fun place!”

The Lake Ontario Gift shop is located in Chaumont across from the Crescent Restaurant. The shop is located in an early 1900s historic gambrel style home taking up all of the first floor, over 1500 square feet of beautiful hardwood floors, oak wainscoting and old style charm.

The gift shop features home, cottage & nautical décor, wine themed items, pottery, candles, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, signs, canvas bags, pillows, rugs, some smaller furniture items and more.

You can see the most up-to-date store hours and more on their website.

