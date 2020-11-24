Taste NY: Buy local this holiday season at the North Country Welcome Center

(WWTI) – A Taste NY Market is located at the North Country Welcome Center featuring a broad selection of products using ingredients sourced from North Country growers and producers.
Give the gift of local this holiday season with custom and themed gift baskets from Taste NY.
Taste NY baskets range from $10 to $60 and feature a variety of hand selected items from family farms and producers throughout the North Country and the state.
Call 315-215-4187 today to order your basket in time for the holidays or stop in to the North Country Welcome Center in Alexandria Bay Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Choose Local. Buy New York. Taste New York
The Welcome Center is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
