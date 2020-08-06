Carthage Auto Repair & Service Center takes pride in our competitive prices! We do it all – brakes, rotors, struts, tie rods, exhaust systems, general tune ups, and fast oil changes. We can get you wherever you need to go.

Auto Repair

We offer a complete line of automotive repair work, like your old-fashioned neighborhood garage…at very competitive pricing, and superior quality. From brakes and rotors, to general tune-ups we are your local repair center.

Oil and Lube

The best oil. The best service. In a Timely Fashion. This is what has made our Oil and Lube Services, including a complete maintenance check, the mainstay of our business for the last 15 years. No appointment necessary!

Detail Services

Our Detail Services not only help keep your vehicle looking like new, but also help keep its value, by protecting its finish (inside and out). Regular cleaning services are not only aesthetically pleasing but a great part of your car’s maintenance plan.

Car Wash

Located just across the street, KB Bubbles, offers a state-of-the-art car wash all year round. Two self-serve, and two fully automatic bays not only keep your vehicle clean, but in the winter months get the salt and chemicals off.

Contact Carthage Auto Repair