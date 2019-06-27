ABC50, The North Country CW, InformNNY.com and the YMCA are honoring one youth in the Tri-County area each month who demonstrates strong character and makes a difference in the community!

Each month, one winner will be chosen and will be surprised with the Character Counts Award, will receive a membership to the YMCA and will be featured in a Character Counts segment on television, on InformNNY.com and on social media.

The winning student must represent YMCA’s four core values:

respect, responsibility, honesty and caring.

Character Counts Award Nomination

