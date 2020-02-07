Chase for the Championship | Feb. 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Louisville was on the ropes Wednesday against Wake Forest – down 15 in the first half. But Jordan Nwora’s 21 points help propel the Cardinals to a 86-76 win against the Deacs to hold on to first place in the ACC.

Duke and Florida State continue to pull ahead of a muddied pack in the middle of the conference.

All this as the college basketball world turns its eyes to Chapel Hill this weekend where North Carolina will host Duke.

The Tar Heels have struggled most of the season – recently losing seven of their last nine games. But anything can happen in a rivalry game.